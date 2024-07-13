Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Crédit Agricole Stock Up 1.0 %

CRARY opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.5657 dividend. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.