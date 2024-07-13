CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.27. CureVac shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 68,108 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

