D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $176.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.25.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.