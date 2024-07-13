Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,605,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after buying an additional 126,248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 817,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.