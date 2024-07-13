Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,900 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. Tobam bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.0 %

TME opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

