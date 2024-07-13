Davidson Capital Management Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD stock opened at $359.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

