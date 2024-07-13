DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 925.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DEUZF opened at $6.50 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

See Also

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.