DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 925.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.0 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of DEUZF opened at $6.50 on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
