Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

