Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $204.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day moving average is $184.77. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,940,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after buying an additional 441,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

