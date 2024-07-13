Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $44.57

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $46.71. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 717,725 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $691.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $5,410,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000.
About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
