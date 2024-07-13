Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $44.57

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.57, but opened at $46.71. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $45.23, with a volume of 717,725 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $691.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $5,410,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 192.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 93,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $2,193,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.