Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.16 and last traded at $128.33. 124,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 451,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.49.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 41,174.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

