Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $72.90

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $72.90, but opened at $76.84. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 574,157 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $819.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

