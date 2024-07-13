Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $160.12

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $160.12 and last traded at $159.77, with a volume of 544732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.55.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,436,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,577,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $5,495,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

