Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.78

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.78 and last traded at $111.11, with a volume of 313078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.11.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $271,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

