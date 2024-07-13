DMC Group LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of DMC Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,984,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $194.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

