DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,963 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.11% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNP. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 25,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 489,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 418,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $10,604,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 117,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 83,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

