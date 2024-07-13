Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 422,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

D stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

