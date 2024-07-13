DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Lessened by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

