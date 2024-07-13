DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

DTE opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

