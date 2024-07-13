Duality Advisers LP Acquires 137 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

