Duality Advisers LP Acquires 13,866 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Ambarella worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ambarella by 238.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

