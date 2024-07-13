Duality Advisers LP Acquires 16,783 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after buying an additional 100,188 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,030,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,517,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

OWL stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 147.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

