Duality Advisers LP Acquires 3,517 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after purchasing an additional 483,673 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $30,495,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.9 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

