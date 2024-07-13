Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 812.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

PFE stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a PE ratio of -481.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.