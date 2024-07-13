Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after buying an additional 944,596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Envista by 953.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,031 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,164,000 after buying an additional 190,572 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

NVST opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.85 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

