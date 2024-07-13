Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,715,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,885,000 after purchasing an additional 344,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,746,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,869,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,731,000 after buying an additional 1,140,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.62, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

