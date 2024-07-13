Duality Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3,255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

