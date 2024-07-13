Duality Advisers LP Buys 1,531 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after buying an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,067,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $387,392,000 after acquiring an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $238.71 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.65. The company has a market capitalization of $171.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

