Duality Advisers LP Buys 606 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $542,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $45.14 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

