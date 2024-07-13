Duality Advisers LP Buys 6,331 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

