Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $21,945,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,318,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,673,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Acushnet stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $707.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $37,501,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,940,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

