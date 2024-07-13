Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

JKHY opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

