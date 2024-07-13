Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $2,644,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after buying an additional 282,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,935,000 after buying an additional 303,088 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $45.26.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

