Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 11,966 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

