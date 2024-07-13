Duality Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,997 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $3,832,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Lennar by 544.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.69.

Lennar Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

