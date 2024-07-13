Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,550 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

