Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of TTM Technologies worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 135.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 61.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2,130.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,047.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $21.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,870.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

