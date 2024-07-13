Duality Advisers LP Grows Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 214.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Westlake by 37.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westlake by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $146.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

