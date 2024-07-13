Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 386.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

