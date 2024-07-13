Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rambus by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMBS opened at $65.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.61. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

