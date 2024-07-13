Duality Advisers LP Has $2.01 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in FirstCash by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $104.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average is $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

