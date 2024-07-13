Duality Advisers LP Has $2.10 Million Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,783 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of DigitalOcean worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. UBS Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.