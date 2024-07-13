Duality Advisers LP Has $2.32 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,502,000 after purchasing an additional 539,785 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,051,000 after buying an additional 314,102 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.49. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. Research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

