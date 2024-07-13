Duality Advisers LP Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,905 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 84,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $8,809,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 156.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.