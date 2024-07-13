Duality Advisers LP Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 162.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 326,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 260,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $114.93 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

