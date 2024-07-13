Duality Advisers LP Has $661,000 Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 417.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Veris Residential by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Veris Residential by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

In other news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz acquired 10,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia acquired 35,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veris Residential Trading Down 0.8 %

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.26. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $18.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

