Duality Advisers LP Has $717,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,751 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

