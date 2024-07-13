Duality Advisers LP Has $753,000 Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE REZI opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.12. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

