Duality Advisers LP Has $844,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

