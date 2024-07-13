Duality Advisers LP Has $916,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 224.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

